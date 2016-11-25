Sarzora win Fr Basilio Andrade football

NT NETWORK

MAJORDA

Sarzora SC emerged winners in the 17th Fr Basilio Andrade Memorial football tournament, defeating Betalbatim SC 4-2 via tie-breaker, at Musson grounds, Majorda on Saturday.

During the entire proceedings, the strikers from either side failed to make most of the opportunities that came their way, as a result of which the game ended in a goalless draw.

Sarzora SC keeper was kept busy in the first few minutes of play as Betalbatim strikers in Princeton Rebello and Austin Fernandes tried some shots, which however missed the target narrowly.

In the second session, the teams played out a defensive game and seemed quite content to take the game into the penalty shootouts where Sarzora SC proved to be better shooters as they scored accurately through Steflon D’Costa, Dolvin Costa, Merilo and Regan.

Betalbatim SC could find the mark only through Princeton Rebello and Austin Fernandes.

Nuvem MLA Mickky Pacheco was the chief guest and gave away the prizes in the presence of Majorda sarpanch Moses Vaz and others.

The win fetched Sarzora SC cash prize of Rs 40,000 and trophy while runners-up Betalbatim SC had to be satisfied with cash prize of Rs 30,000 and also a trophy.

The following won the individual prizes: Best Player of the Finals: Sam Braganza (Betalbatim SC); Best Goalkeeper of the Finals: Sam Braganza (Betalbatim SC); Best Half of the Finals: Ryan Fernandes (Sarzora SC); Best Forward of the Finals: Aniston Fernandes (Betalbatim SC); First Goal of the Finals: Steflon D’Costa (Sarzora SC) and Best Stopper of the Finals: Babu Dias (Sarzora SC).

On the occasion, the club felicitated its former players and also qualified football referees from Majorda village.