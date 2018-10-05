Sarzora outplay SJD Areal

NT NETWORK

Sarzora

Sarzora SC carved out an easy 3-0 win against Sao Jose de Areal to enter the quarterfinals of Our Lady of Assumpta Trophy football tournament played at Sarozora grounds on Thursday.

Sarzora who played an attacking game throughout went into lead in the 15th minute through Webster Fernandes whose angular header off a cross from Myron Ferrao gave no chance at all to Areal keeper who dived in vain.

Aston Fernandes buttressed the lead for Sarzora in the 21st minute off a pass from Chadel Fernandes.

Nigel Fernandes thereafter scored Sarzora’s third goal in the 29th minute, to play a relaxed game in the second session.

Areal did try to come back into the game late in the second half but the Sarzora defence played a confident game to stay firm.