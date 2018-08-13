Sarzora locals demand apology from Rane over London remark

SARZORA: Sarzora gram sabha on Sunday condemned the statement made by former chief minister Pratapsingh Rane. The villagers took strong objection to the ‘London remark’ by Rane and demanded an unconditional apology from him as a large number of villagers are working in the UK.

Meanwhile, chaos prevailed at the gram sabha after a packed panchayat hall came in support of newly-elected panch member Perpetua Mascarenhas over alleged interference by another panch member in ongoing works in ward number II.

The villagers demanded that the panch member, who was not present for the gram sabha, should be called and asked to tender an apology and also demanded that a police complaint be filed against the panch.

The villagers allowed the gram sabha proceedings to continue after the sarpanch Sabita Mascarenhas assured to call a special meeting. The villagers warned the panch in question not to step in ward II or interfere in the functioning of other panch members. The issue flared up after the newly-elected panch member brought to the notice of the gram sabha that there was resistance to show documents of ongoing works in the ward.

The gram sabha also rejected the draft CRZ notification which proposes to reduce the high tide line to 50 metres. The gram sabha also decided to write to the town and country planning department to reduce the major district roads passing through the village as it has been done in Colva.