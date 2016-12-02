Sunday , 4 December 2016
Sardinha’s son Shalom joins AAP

Posted by: nt December 4, 2016 in Goa News

PANAJI/MARGAO: Former South Goa MP and  Congress veteran   Francisco Sardinha’s son Shalom Sardinha joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday. AAP Goa’s secretary Prakash Dattaram Naik announced the induction of junior Sardinha and anti-casino activist Vishnu Mhaddu Naik into the party at a press meet in Panaji.

Shalom Sardinha had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from South Goa parliamentary constituency as an Independent after his father was denied the Congress ticket.

“I have been always against  corruption.  Since the main ideology  of the AAP  is  the fight   against corruption, I thought that the party is  the  appropriate political outfit  to  join. So  I took the decision  to join the AAP.   My membership has been accepted by the  AAP leadership on Saturday. I could be candidate for  the Curtorim constituency; and even if not, I will be with the party,’’ he told ‘The Navhind Times’ .

Asked whether he had  discussed his joining the AAP with  his father,   he said, “I  did tell him that  I am  joining the AAP, but  contesting the elections on the AAP ticket was not discussed.’’    Shalom Sardinha  said  that his  friends from  Curtorim  met and  discussed with him about  joining the  AAP. Confirming that  Shalom Sardinha has joined the party,  AAP convenor Elvis Gomes  said,  “We are becoming  stronger every passing day. More and more  new faces are likely to join AAP.’’

