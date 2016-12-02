Sardinha’s son Shalom joins AAP

PANAJI/MARGAO: Former South Goa MP and Congress veteran Francisco Sardinha’s son Shalom Sardinha joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday. AAP Goa’s secretary Prakash Dattaram Naik announced the induction of junior Sardinha and anti-casino activist Vishnu Mhaddu Naik into the party at a press meet in Panaji.

Shalom Sardinha had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from South Goa parliamentary constituency as an Independent after his father was denied the Congress ticket.

“I have been always against corruption. Since the main ideology of the AAP is the fight against corruption, I thought that the party is the appropriate political outfit to join. So I took the decision to join the AAP. My membership has been accepted by the AAP leadership on Saturday. I could be candidate for the Curtorim constituency; and even if not, I will be with the party,’’ he told ‘The Navhind Times’ .

Asked whether he had discussed his joining the AAP with his father, he said, “I did tell him that I am joining the AAP, but contesting the elections on the AAP ticket was not discussed.’’ Shalom Sardinha said that his friends from Curtorim met and discussed with him about joining the AAP. Confirming that Shalom Sardinha has joined the party, AAP convenor Elvis Gomes said, “We are becoming stronger every passing day. More and more new faces are likely to join AAP.’’