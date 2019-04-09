Sardinha vows on development

Canacona : Congress party’s South Goa Lok Sabha nominee Francisco Sardinha on Monday visited the Canacona constituency spending the entire day seeking support to get him elected with a thumping majority in the upcoming elections.

Accompanied by the Congress MLA Isidore Fernandes and party workers, Sardinha offered prayers at St Theresa Church, Chaudi and later sought blessings at Mallikarjun temple while campaigning at Shristal.

During the day-long campaign, Sardinha along with all the sarpanchas and panch members of the six out of seven panchayats ruled by Congress visited Loliem, Polem, Poiguinnim, Cotigao, Gaondongrim, Agonda, Khola and municipal area of Canacona.

Appealing to the villagers to vote for Congress party, he assured them of carrying out developmental works for the benefit of all as he had done earlier during his tenure as a Lok Sabha member. Speaking to media persons, Sardinha said that he will fulfill the duties of a MP and solve the issues of the people by working for the benefit of all Goans.