Sardinha says he has written to PM on mining resumption

Margao: South Goa Member of Parliament (MP) Francisco Sardinha on Thursday urged the government to step up and intervene in issues faced by the state including the issue of mining, Navy’s plans for restrictions around 20-kilometre radius, sand extraction and potholes.

Speaking to media at the South Goa Congress district office, Sardinha said he has written to the Prime Minister asking for resumption of mining as soon as possible.

“The Chief Minister has been constantly giving assurances that mining will restart but it hasn’t. Recently, I wrote to the Prime Minister asking for his intervention and to make all efforts in restarting mining in the interest of thousands of Goans who are suffering due to mining closure,” he said.

On the issue of sand extraction, he asked the government to identify areas where sand extraction can be carried out. “It is understandable for the government to stop sand extraction from river beds and near bridges over erosion concerns. But other areas should be explored. The department should do a survey of which areas are safe for sand extraction and issue licences to carry out the activity in those areas. As it is the construction industry which is facing a huge shortage of sand,” he said.

He also urged the government to discuss the issue of the Navy imposing restriction on high rise buildings for a 20 kilometer radius. If it were to be put into force, he said, residents as far as Agassaim would have to face the consequences.

Potholes and the long traffic jams to cross the bridge were also issues the MP raised. “Government has only been giving assurances that the pothole would be done by Ganesh. The situation is so bad that the courts had to intervene. It must be done by Diwali. The traffic police should put additional staff on the bridge to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” said Sardinha.

He also asked that the registrar of births and deaths make it easier for genuine Goans to change their names. “There are many Goans who require only an alphabet or two in their names to be changed but they are made to come and go so many times. This process should be made easier for them,” he said.