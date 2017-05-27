Sardinha calls for need to ensure discipline in party

PANAJI: Observing that MLAs of the Congress party have skipped the function held to pay homage to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, first prime minister, on his 53rd death anniversary, on Saturday, at party office in Panaji, senior leader of the party and former chief minister Francisco Sardinha urged the party president to bring discipline in the party.

“It hurts, and is unfortunate to see that no Congress MLAs turned up today (Saturday). If we want to remember our leaders and if we want to normalise our party then some discipline is required. Any if we fail to bring discipline in the party then we will have no option other than begging, as we require people in our party,” said disappointed Sardinha, while speaking at the function.

Responding to his request to bring discipline in the party, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Luizinho Faleiro said, “This is the time for panchayat elections and you cannot blame any MLA as everybody is busy but inspite of that I agree with Sardinha that MLAs should know their responsibility and they should see that they attend the functions of such importance.”

Along with Faleiro, Santa Cruz MLA Antonio alias Tony Fernandes was the only other MLA who attended the function. Other senior leaders of the party Ramakant Khalap, Vijay Pai, M K Shaikh and office bearers of the Congress party paid floral tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.