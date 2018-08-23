Saptah festival: NSS volunteers hand over paper bags to vendors

VASCO: The efforts of the Mormugao Municipal Council to celebrate this year’s plastic-free Saptah festival got a boost as NSS volunteers of Government College Quepem organised a programme at the Mormugao municipal building by distributing 25,000 paper bags to vendors free of cost as part of their project.

NSS convenor of the college Dr Sushila Mendes spoke on the occasion. She expressed her gratitude to chief officer Agnelo Fernandes for recognising their efforts and permitting them to distribute 25,000 paper bags free of cost prepared by college students.

Dr R G Kulkarni, head of the department of Zoology and ex-convener of NSS Government College Quepem also spoke on the occasion. MMC chief officer Fernandes lauded the efforts of Government College Quepem for assisting the Mormugao municipality to achieve its target ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’.

He said, apart from Government College Quepem many schools, NGOs and social groups have come forward to make this year’s Saptah celebration plastic- free.

He expressed thanks and appreciated the efforts of the students who have the ability to bring a change in society. He urged the students and other organisations to make Goa plastic-free by initiating similar steps by creating awareness amongst the people.