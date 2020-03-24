Sanvordem VP distributes face masks to villagers

Curchorem: The Sanvordem Village Panchayat on Tuesday morning distributed free masks to the local shopkeepers and citizens.

Speaking to media persons, sarpanch Sandip Pauskar said that the Panchayat is very much concerned about the safety of the people in view of the coronavirus. When we found that the masks and sanitizers are not available in medical stores at Curchorem market, we decided to provide masks free of cost to the villagers. We provided cloth to the local self help groups in Sanvordem Village Panchayat areas and the self help groups were kind enough to stitch about 1500 masks. Today morning firstly we provided these masks to the local shopkeepers who had opened their shops for about two hours to provide services to the people. Later on these masks were distributed to other people in Sanvordem Panchayat area.

He appealed to other Village Panchayats in the state to provide such masks to the people in their respective panchayat area and help the people in this need of the hour.

People should also be made aware of the use of masks and the sanitizers in view of the dangerous disease of corona virus, he said.