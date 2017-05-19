Saturday , 20 May 2017
Sanvordem tragedy: two more bodies fished out
Navy divers get into the Zuari river for resuming search operation at Sanvordem on Friday

Posted by: nt May 20, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

CURCHOREM

Two more dead bodies, including the body of  the youngster who ended his life, recovered on Friday from the Zuari river, which witnessed a tragedy when a sidewalk of a Portuguese-era bridge collapsed.

Navy divers  recovered at about 2.30 am the body of Ajit Prakash Ekka (26), a native of Jharkhand who  resided at  Sanvordem, from  the Zuari river.

The body of Basyya alias Santosh Wandal (26), who had jumped into  the river on Thursday, was also  recovered from the  river at Mirabag.

The coastal police recovered at about 5 pm  the body of Wandal  at Mirabag, about two  kilometre away from the dilapidated bridge.

Wandal, a resident of Sasnamoddi, Kakoda, had jumped  into the river to commit suicide on Thursday.   The  firefighters’ operation to rescue Wandal led to the tragedy as a large number of people had gathered   on the sidewalk of the bridge  to watch the rescue operation. The sidewalk  collapsed taking down with it all the onlookers.

On Thursday the body of Basavraj Malnwar had been fished out after the tragedy struck Sanvordem.

On Friday morning,  Navy divers,  Drishti lifeguards, firefighters and coastal police personnel carried out the search operation.

Sorties by a helicopter were conducted in the area to trace dead bodies.

Later  at about 2 pm a team of the National Disaster Response Force  joined the rescue operation.

Thereafter Navy personnel  quit the operation leaving the  site.

The bodies have been sent to the Hospicio Hospital, Margao, for conducting postmortem.

Deputy  collector, Quepem, Prashant Shirodkar, who was at the site of the tragedy overseeing the search operation, told  media persons that two dead bodies, including the body of  the youngster who ended his life, were fished out of the river on Friday.

There was  least possibility of presence of more   bodies in the river, he said adding that the search operation has been called off for the day.

No missing complaint has been lodged by any person at any of the police stations in the surrounding areas, Shirodkar said adding that  the entire sidewalk would  be dismantled.

A  NDRF inspector  Mohammad Shakil said that NDRF divers extensively searched the area to see  if there were more dead bodies.

There might not be more dead bodies in the river, he said.

“If there is any dead body it will float within the next 24 to 36 hours. The search operation will  resume on Saturday morning,” Shakil  said.

Deputy collector,  Dharbandora, Agnelo Fernandes;  the Quepem mamlatdar; PI Pravin Gawas; deputy  director of fire services Nitin Raikar and other officers were present at the site.

 

