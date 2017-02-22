Sans recycling, disposal facilities, tube lights get dumped in the open

NT NETWORK

NAVELIM

With no wherewithal to handle hazardous waste and there being shortage of land, Salcete village panchayats continue to dump tube lights in the open despite directives by the Central Pollution Control Board for proper disposal.

Mercury pollution is one of the major concerns arising out of haphazard dumping of tube lights used for illuminating streets at night. While the government has made slow progress in replacing streetlights with LED lamps, fluorescent lamps are still in use along internal roads.

A panchayat secretary, requesting anonymity, informed that the village panchayat has not been issued proper guidelines on disposal of tube lights. He said that in the past the scrap dealers used to pick up the tube lights to recover the aluminium component however they too have shunned the practice.

The official informed that while the Central Pollution Control Board had recently passed directives on handling hazardous waste, panchayat bodies could not act on the notification as the election code of conduct is in force and the panchayat bodies were also unable to hold monthly meetings.

He further said that the Election Commission has now allowed panchayats to conduct the monthly meetings but no major decision can be taken. He, however, said that land for proper storage of hazardous waste will be a major issue for most panchayats especially in Salcete due to acute shortage of land.

He said the panchayats were unable to find land for wet garbage disposal as land identified has either been rendered ‘unfit’ by the pollution control board or has faced opposition from locals. Given the situation, it will be difficult for panchayat bodies to have a designated place to store the hazardous waste, he said.

Chinchinim sarpanch Santos Rebello informed that the village panchayat has not taken any initiative as it does not have space and is also awaiting the formation of the new government.

Navelim sarpanch Frank Fernandes informed that the panchayat body has not taken any decision in any matter as the code of conduct is in force, adding, “we will act after the code is lifted. The term of the present panchayat body is coming to an end, hence, it will be difficult for the panchayat to take any major decision.”