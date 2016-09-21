Sans generator power outages ail Valpoi Community Health Centre

by Abdulla Khan | NT

VALPOI

Frequent power cuts are giving sleepless nights to the staff as well as patients visiting the Valpoi community health centre. The generator provided by Goa State Industrial Development Corporation (GSIDC) and set up inside the state-of-the-art building is also out of order and in event of a power cut, essential healthcare services get affected besides plunging the entire building into darkness.

A couple of days ago a power outage was caused in the area and only after repeated pleading power staff turned up and power was restored over an hour later only after assistant engineer Salelkar was approached to look into the matter. However, the staff of electricity department were not authorised to do any rectification in the electrical system but in good faith assisted the CHC medical team and restored the power supply temporarily.

Reacting sharply on the matter, a patient’s family member said, “The centre caters to a large number of people and is the only alternative in case of an emergency. It is a pity that there is no option in case of power outage.”

A hospital staff member, who was found distributing candles to patients during a power outage, rued, “Power outages are order of the day. There is no backup in case of power outage and concerned authority is not taking any responsibility in rectifying the problem.”

It is understood that the power outages are caused due to a faulty electrical fixture at a sub-station in the hospital. However, CHC officials are repeatedly doing a follow-up but their pleas are left unheard.

A medical officer on conditions of anonymity said that power outages occur on umpteen occasions, and the doctors perform surgical stitching by placing a torch or candle.

Another doctor said that neither is GSIDC coming clean nor is the government providing the expert for rectifying the problem adding, “We are helpless and patients face a lot of hardships in the event of power outages especially during night time.”

Meanwhile, an official of the electricity department when asked about the reason for the power failure in the CHC campus said, “There is some major fault in the wiring and the concerned authority should conduct a proper analysis and resolve the problem.”

Another staff of the CHC claimed that the generator set up by the contractor inside the campus has not been handed over to GSIDC till date. CHC health officer Dr Gajanan Naik said that a letter has been prepared to director of health and GSIDC chairman.

He said, “I have taken up the case of frequent power cuts with the higher ups and expect a positive approach from GSIDC as it is a serious matter.”

People who rely heavily on the CHC for their healthcare needs have also urged the government to look into the matter and find a permanent solution to the frequent power cuts.