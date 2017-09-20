Sans generator power outages ail Valpoi CHC

NT NETWORK

VALPOI

The Community Health Centre (CHC) at Valpoi, which is the largest health facility in Sattari taluka caters to more than 60,000 people, has been plagued with power outages.

According to a CHC official the lack of power supply plunges the health centre into darkness and patients face a lot of inconvenience during the nights.

According to sources, the problem of tripping was faced by the hospital a few months back and was rectified, but the concerned authorities thereafter failed to illuminate the surroundings of the hospital.

A relative of a patient said, “We find it very frightful to walk outside the health centre from the entrance gate till the casualty which plunges into total darkness in the night. The concerned authority should have rectified the fault many months back”.

A patient said, “The hospital committee should put our grievances to the Health Minister who may not be aware of the problem. Taking advantage of the darkness some social elements will soon begin to operate here”.

Reacting sharply on the matter, a patient’s family member said, “The health centre caters to a large number of people and is the only alternative in case of an emergency. It is a pity that there is no option in case of power outage.”