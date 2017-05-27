Sanquelim: A visitor’s heritage trove

Sanjeev V Sardesai

After traversing the rich and cultured town of Bicholim, the next heritage house town en route our journey in Goa is Sanquelim. The town and its surroundings are full of heritage and nature’s treasures inviting thousands of entertainment seekers, pilgrims and heritage lovers.

Sanquelim, about 11 kilometres from Bicholim, has all that charms a visitor. This town can be accessed from Panaji, the capital city of Goa through two routes. One route is from across the Mandovi Bridge through the commercial hub of Mapusa via the Tivim industrial estate, Assanora and Bicholim and the other route which is shorter, traverses from Old Goa, Gandaulim Bridge or Marcel and over the picturesque Amona Bridge. This route is almost about 12 to 16 kilometres shorter than the route via Mapusa.

So, what is so important about Sanquelim? Why should it be on one’s travel itinerary – Goan, Indian or an international visitor? The assets of this town and nearby areas shall require many forthcoming articles as many of these sites have been on the travel itineraries, not only during the present era but right from the times of the Mahabharata, possibly through the Mauryan, Kadamb and Portuguese regimes. Each of these rulers and dynasties has left a richly embedded and indelible imprint of their cultural footprints in this place.

However, time, natural forces and the blatant impotency of the people of the land, coupled with a very dormant administration has brought many of these rich heritage locales to their knees. They now stand on the threshold of being lost in the sands of time – never to be resurrected again in their original grandeur.

Sanquelim is one of those ethnically woven baskets of Goa which holds many important sites ranging from naturally gifted wonders like the Arvalem Waterfall, Buddhist carved Arvalem Caves, the ruins of a Jain Teerthankara at Kudne and a few surviving vestiges of a once strategic Sanquelim Fort, right in the centre of its market hub which controlled the entry and exit of trader ships in its minor port. The banks of River Valvanti have two highly venerated temples – Sri Vithal Temple towards its west bank and Sri Datta Maharaj temple with its copper laid roof towards the east.

River Valvanti, with its origin in the Western Ghats and connecting to the River Mhadei or Mandovi, was once the lifeline of this present day modern town, allowing trading ships to arrive with food grains and other resources. During monsoons the intensity of the water gushing down from the high peaks and valleys of the Western Ghats or the Sahayadri Ranges portrays the fury of nature with the floods that ravaged lower areas of this town along the river banks.

River Valvanti comes to life and bustles with enthusiastic activity every year in the early night of Tripurari Purnima or the full moon night of the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. This Hindu calendar month is aligned somewhere between the Gregorian calendar months of October and November and attracts thousands of visitors. The main attraction which is promoted by Goa Tourism Development Corporation is the Boat Festival that is organised in the river just below Sri Pundalik (Vithal) temple at Vithallapur in Sanquelim.

These boats compete in a contest held in waist deep waters of the river. The event is watched by thousands of spectators who throng either sides of the river bank. These boats are not the usual big boats as seen in sangodd or Sao Joao festivals, but are rather smaller replicas of colourful, beautifully and artistically crafted boats and ships made of various materials that are mostly eco-friendly.

The origin of this event could have had its beginning in the lands of Java, Sumatra, Sri Lanka, etc, when traders left their home shores, sailing on huge boats, and were given a warm send off by friends and families. As said, the tangible operations may have ceased to exist but those memories are carried forward through generations by enacting such sailing and floating of small boats on this day. This could have been the beginning of the festival in Goa, as the state received traders from Africa to the South East Asia. This festival celebrated in Java and Sumatra is called Boita Bandana.

There are more than 35 to 40 participating entries from all over Goa who partake in this competition. It is a true feast for the eyes to see all these mini ships anchored in neat rows before the competition commences. The competition starts as soon as the palanquin arrives from the temple and the boats/ships are towed by walking in waist-deep, shallow waters along the bank. At midnight a tall effigy of Tripurasura, which is kept in the river water, is dramatically set ablaze symbolising the annihilation of tyrant and this ends the festivities.

Mythology informs us that, on this day, Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu, due to boons granted by Lord Shiva, were incapable of stopping the atrocities of Tripurasura towards the Gods; they requested Lord Shiva, also known as Tripurantaka, to vanquish the demon Tripurasura. It is said that Lord Shiva using a single arrow with a bow made from the tall Meru Mountain, and using the serpent Vasuki as a bow-string routed the tyrant demon. Tripurasura is surmised to have defeated the Gods and conquered the whole world creating Tripura (‘Tri’ – Three; ‘Pura’ – Cities); hence his identity Tripura-sura or Demon (King) of Three Cities.

This full moon of the Hindu calendar month of Karthik is also considered the nativity of Lord Vishnu’s first incarnation – matsyavatar or fish form and in all probability suggests the start of the process of evolution of life. This day is considered auspicious not only by Hindus, but by Jains (Shatrunjay Tirth Yatra) and Sikhs (Guru Nanak Gurupurab). The famous Pushkar Mela of Rajasthan commences of this day too.

The temple of Lord Vithal, whose famous location is at Pandharpur in Maharashtra, has a temple dedicated to him on the hillock overlooking Sanquelim town. The royal vada or the famous mansion of the Rane Family lies just behind the temple of Sri Vithal.

One can spend an entire day at Sanquelim and yet yearn to stay a bit longer as every spot of its heritage sites and the warmth of the people puts one in a dilemma over whether to stay or leave and when to return!