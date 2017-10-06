Sankhali food outlet penalised

NT NETWORK

District magistrate cum adjudicating officer, North Goa, Nila Mohanan has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 each on Durgaprasad Kukalkar, owner and Bahdur B K, of a fast food centre, Sankhali, under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006, for selling ‘chicken pakoda’ that contained non-permitted synthetic food colour.

Both admitted to the violation and also stopped the activity of operating the centre. The said sample of ‘chicken pakoda’ was drawn by senior food safety officer Rajiv Korde of the Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration, Bambolim.

The said penal order was passed on September 20 and the case on behalf of state was represented by Purushottam Karpe.