Sanitary pad incinerators to be installed in schools, colleges

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In a bid to help treat sanitary waste and give a push to menstrual hygiene, the Goa State Urban Development Agency has invited private bids for supply and installation of sanitary pad incinerators with warranty and on-site maintenance support for three years in 147 schools and colleges of the state.

The work will be tendered for a total of 349 sanitary pad incinerator units, however, initially only five units will be installed, commissioned and reviewed by a technical committee and if these machines are found to be working then the remaining 344 units will be installed within 120 days.

These five units will be installed in selected schools and colleges for trial checks including Goa College of Architecture at Altinho, Our Lady of Grace High School in Bicholim, St Andrews Higher Secondary in Vaddem, Deepvihar High School at Headland-Sada and Mahila & Nutan English High School at Comba.

The work for installation of 349 sanitary pad incinerator units is estimated to cost Rs 89.04 lakh and after finalisation of bidder, the units will be installed in 120 days which will begin from November for which the GSUDA has already obtained NoC from education department for installation of such units in educational institutions.

However, so far, six companies, including a startup, have submitted technical bids and they include Alterenergyz, Tendril Products, Oasis Scientific Technologies, Inovativa Waste Aid and Management Private Limited, Eltech Electro Designs and Energy Systems Pvt Ltd and Indotech Industrial Solutions Pvt Ltd.

The qualifying bids of the technical evaluation process shall only be considered for further evaluation of financial bid. The financial bid will be opened in the presence of the technically qualified bidders/ designated representatives on October 25.

The last date and time of online submission of tender is October 22 and on the same day technical bid will be opened.

According to the tender document, the intending bidders should be an original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) or an authorised system integrator (reseller/distributor/dealer) for sale, support and service of the OEM in India. NABL certifications will be pre-qualification criteria for bidder for the purpose of quoting in this tender.