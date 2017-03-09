Sanguem, Quepem liquor outlet owners want govt to seek 1 year’s time

CURCHOREM: Owners of liquor outlets from Sanguem, Quepem and Curchorem have appealed to the government to approach Supreme Court asking for one year period to implement the directions of banning liquor outlets within 500 metres of state and national highways, during the meeting of Highway Affected Liquor Vendors Association held at Curchorem on Thursday.

President of All Goa Bar and Restaurant Owners Association Michael Carrasco informed that all the three separate associations of bar and restaurants existed at three places in Goa have merged and become one association. He urged all the affected and non affected vendors to join the newly-formed association to fight and demand with the government to intervene and find a solution at the earliest to save their businesses from closure.

“We are moving throughout the state to create awareness among the liquor vendors so that together we can approach the government with our grievances irrespective whichever party comes to power,” said Michael.

As per a survey, 3179 parties will be affected due to the apex court order including 750 wine shops affiliated to Goa Liquor Traders Association and bars which are members of various other associations, said president of All Goa Liquor Traders Association Dattaprasad Naik.

Informing further, he said that they would appeal to the government to seek one year’s time with the SC and also to amend the excise policy considering all the aspects otherwise a major impact will happen on Goans who are dependent on the trade. “We will decide our future course of action depending on what assurance the government gives us,” said Naik.

Assuring his support, Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral, who was present for the meeting, said that he will fight to give them justice irrespective whether he will be in the ruling party or

not.

According to Sanguem excise inspector Prashant Paiginkar, there are 136 liquor outlets in Sanguem taluka, of which 65 will be affected and in Dharbandora 161 will be affected out of 195.