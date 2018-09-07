Friday , 7 September 2018
TRENDING NOW

Sanguem MLA urges people to buy matoli items from Netravali SHGs

Posted by: nt September 7, 2018 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

MARGAO

Sanguem  MLA Prasad  Gaonkar,  on Thursday,   appealed to the people of  South Goa to  encourage   the self help groups (SHGs) from Netravali by pAurchasing matoli items from the stalls  put up by them at Lohia Maidan, Margao.

The matoli items will be made available on September 11 and September 12.

Addressing the media, Goankar said, “I request the people of Margao and the surrounding areas to buy matoli items from the   Netravali locals who  sell them at the Lohia Maidan annually.  There are in all 21 groups participating in the  two-day sale. This is for the sixth year in succession that these people are bringing locally grown  fruits and vegetables,” he added.

The zilla panchayat (ZP) chief Navnath Naik urged to spend less on fireworks and  the  loud sound systems.

Both, however, agreed to resolve the issue of   prices when a scribe pointed out that these matoli items are found to be costlier than those available in the local markets.

Vijay Saxena,  project director,  explained about the  village of  Netravali and how the  government has  worked in tandem to  upgrade the  village infrastructure.

“We are working  hard to  make the  Netravali village, a model village in next two-three years’ time. This is the remotest village of  the district,” he maintained.  He further disclosed that  strawberry plantation will be taken up in the Netravali village.

Saxena  said that for the last  four years, the team constituted, has worked in the village.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011