Sanguem MLA urges people to buy matoli items from Netravali SHGs

MARGAO

Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar, on Thursday, appealed to the people of South Goa to encourage the self help groups (SHGs) from Netravali by pAurchasing matoli items from the stalls put up by them at Lohia Maidan, Margao.

The matoli items will be made available on September 11 and September 12.

Addressing the media, Goankar said, “I request the people of Margao and the surrounding areas to buy matoli items from the Netravali locals who sell them at the Lohia Maidan annually. There are in all 21 groups participating in the two-day sale. This is for the sixth year in succession that these people are bringing locally grown fruits and vegetables,” he added.

The zilla panchayat (ZP) chief Navnath Naik urged to spend less on fireworks and the loud sound systems.

Both, however, agreed to resolve the issue of prices when a scribe pointed out that these matoli items are found to be costlier than those available in the local markets.

Vijay Saxena, project director, explained about the village of Netravali and how the government has worked in tandem to upgrade the village infrastructure.

“We are working hard to make the Netravali village, a model village in next two-three years’ time. This is the remotest village of the district,” he maintained. He further disclosed that strawberry plantation will be taken up in the Netravali village.

Saxena said that for the last four years, the team constituted, has worked in the village.