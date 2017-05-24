Sandip Bhandare is new GCCI president

PANAJI: Sandip Bhandare is the new president of the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) for 2017-19. A chartered accountant, Bhandare succeeds Narayan Bandekar who was president from 2013 to 2017.

Bhandare has served on many important positions in Goan industry. He was elected as the chairman of Goa branch of ICAI. He also chaired the Goa government’s task force on GST and is currently on the board of EDC. An author of couple of books on VAT, Bhandare also taught income tax at Dempo College of Commerce and Economics.