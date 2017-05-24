Wednesday , 24 May 2017
Sandip Bhandare is new GCCI president

Posted by: nt May 24, 2017 in Business

PANAJI: Sandip Bhandare is the new president of the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) for 2017-19. A chartered accountant, Bhandare succeeds Narayan Bandekar  who was president from 2013 to 2017. 

Bhandare has served on many important positions in Goan industry. He was elected as the chairman of Goa branch of  ICAI. He also chaired the Goa government’s task  force on GST and is currently on the board of EDC. An author of couple of books  on VAT, Bhandare also taught income  tax at Dempo College of Commerce and Economics.

