Sand mining case hearing in High Court next week

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The High Court of Bombay at Goa to hear matter in a sand mining case in the next week of October.

It may be noted that the Advocate General had stated before the High Court that the state is in process of examining various aspects such as fulfillment of conditions of environmental clearances and Sustainable Sand Management Guidelines 2016 issued by the Ministry of Environment and that decision in respect of the grant of licences and permits will be taken after consideration of above, and all the relevant rules and regulations. A petition has been filed by NGO, Federation of Rainbow Warriors and another.

During an earlier hearing, the High Court had reprimanded the state government for failing to set up effective regulatory mechanism to curb illegal sand mining in the state and directed the government to set up effective enforcement squads with functional boats and complaint forum with immediate effect.

Minutes of the meeting, held on September 18, under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, have been placed on record by the Advocate General. The AG stated that conditions of the permissions granted by state environment impact assessment authority on October 1, 2015 have been addressed to by the state as the minutes of the meeting would reflect.