Sancoale VP to impose house tax on all structures

VASCO: The Sancoale village panchayat will impose house tax on all structures in its jurisdiction, sarpanch Ramakant Borkar said on Sunday. He also assured to construct crematorium and kabrastan for the benefit of Hindu and Muslim people respectively.

Borkar was speaking to a large gathering after inaugurating the public toilet facility for the slum dwellers of Zorint-Zuarinagar constructed in the land owned by Sandip Sood and Ajay Sood at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. The function was attended by deputy sarpanch Asha Naik, former sarpanch Narayan Naik, former deputy sarpanch Girish Pillai, panch members Govind Lamani, Shilpa Naik, Anita Mudliar, Rosalina Moniz and others.

Borkar alleged that the slum dwelling areas of Zuarinagar, Birla and Zorint have remained undeveloped during the last four and half years. He announced constitution of a forum in Sancoale area which would provide financial aid of Rs 5,000 for final rites of a person from underprivileged section. He also announced to donate morgue and hearse van facility for the benefit of people from entire Cortalim constituency. He also laid emphasis on providing electricity and water connections to people in Sancoale panchayat jurisdiction.

Sancoale sarpanch rued that the slum dwellers of Birla, Zuarinagar and Zorint lack toilet facilities despite the announcement made by the central and state governments to target each and every ward under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan adding, “The Swachh Bharat mission would not be complete until open defecation is stopped. People can be seen defecating along the four-lane highway (NH17B) despite the international BRICS Summit-2016 being on the doorsteps. There is a need to constitute a committee including people to maintain public toilets round the clock. The programme was compered by Narayan Naik.