Sancoale VP to generate revenue through non-polluting projects: Borkar

Sancoale Village Panchayat sarpanch Ramakant Borkar has said that the panchayat has decided to support non polluting projects in its jurisdiction which would add revenue and provide employment to unemployed youth.

Borkar was speaking as the chief guest on the occasion of the second All Goa Dandia Zingat Dance Competition and felicitation of prominent citizens of Sancoale village, organised by Shree Sateri Narsimha Sankhalyo Sansthan at Sindolim, Sancoale recently. The function was attended by panch members Narayan Naik, Govind Lamani, Shilpa Naik, Rosalina Moniz, former Sancoale sarpanch and the president of Shree Sateri Narsimha Sankhalyo Sansthan Bhojraj Naik, Gaurish Naik and others.

Speaking further, Borkar said that unemployment is a major problem faced by the state, since many industries are closing down citing financial losses. “In order to provide employment facilities to unemployed youth, Sancoale Village Panchayat has decided to support industries and projects which are non- polluting and environmental friendly”, stated Borkar.

He opined that the government should also promote industries and projects which are non polluting and environmental friendly.

Borkar however opposed the Marina project in Sancoale which would affect the traditional fishing communities and marine life. He said that the Kala Bhavan project which has become a white elephant at Upasnagar Sancoale should be utilised for a better purpose.

On the occasion, three prominent citizens of Sancoale village namely former Sancoale ZP member Aparna Naik, journalist Ashok Naik and accountant Dayesh Naik were felicitated at the hands of Borkar by presenting them a shawl, srifal and mementoes.

In the second All Goa Dandia Zingat Competition, Creative Group of Mulgao Bicholim bagged the first prize of Rs 12,000, second prize of Rs 8,000 was awarded to Sanyogam Kala Sangh Headland-Sada and the third prize of Rs 6,000 was presented to Detteshwar Maharudra Sports and Cultural Club Maula Bhati, Goa Velha. The programme was compered by Gaurish Naik.