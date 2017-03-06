Sancoale villagers stage protest over garbage dumping

VASCO: The villagers of Sancoale, on Monday, staged protest over the dumping of a large quantities of garbage including industrial waste near Sindolim, Sancoale.

The villagers informed that they saw a large quantities of garbage including industrial waste being dumped near Sindolim, Sancoale on Monday evening. They said that the garbage may pose health hazard to them.

The locals also stopped a truck laden with some waste and scrap at the site. The villagers suspect that the contractor who has been appointed for collecting garbage by Sancoale panchayat might be involved in illegal dumping of the garbage.

Santan Fernandes said, “We noticed garbage including industrial waste and scrap material.”

A social activist Edward alias Eddy Fernandes said that foul smell was emanating from the garbage.

He suspected the panchayat appointed contractor to be behind the illegal dumping of waste.

He has sought investigation by the panchayat body to prevent any further dumping of the waste in the village.

Fernandes has threatened to block the four lane highway, which is connected to the port from Verna junction, if the concerned authorities including the Sancoale panchayat fail to initiate prompt action against the offenders involved in dumping of the garbage by this week.

“The villagers would take to the streets over the illegal dumping of the waste, if the Sancoale panchayat fails to initiate prompt action against the offenders within this week,”he added.

Meanwhile, farmers of Sancoale also have raised their strong concern over the release of waste water besides sewage into their fields from Birla and Zuarinagar slum areas. The farmers said that Sancoale sarpanch Ramakant Borkar has assured them that no waste water or sewage would enter their fields after the cultivation process begins.

“The release of waste water and sewage would play a spoilsport this season, which would ultimately affect our crops,”added a farmer.