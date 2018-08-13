Sancoale panchayat puts in place development, garbage committees

VASCO: Sancoale gram sabha on Sunday constituted village development committee (VDC) and garbage committee (GC) to oversee development work and garbage issue which is a problem in all 11 wards of the panchayat.

Sancoale sarpanch Girish Pillai, who chaired the meeting, said that the VDC involves two members from each ward of the panchayat wherein the committee will look into various development issues and other related issues raised by the people.

As far as garbage committee is concerned, the gram sabha has decided to include some more villagers in it, who are interested in tackling garbage problem. “All 11 wards of the panchayat are facing garbage issue, hence, it was decided to constitute the garbage committee to provide solutions on handling garbage,” Pillai stated.

“The panchayat body has approached the Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd seeking land for garbage disposal. In case the panchayat gets sufficient land, then there will be no issue of garbage in the panchayat wards and garbage will be lifted on daily basis,” he stated.

“The panchayat is facing scarcity of land and because of it garbage problem has occurred in the panchayat wards,” he added. Sancoale sarpanch disclosed that the panchayat body is with the villagers and will support their cause.