Samsung launches ‘Never Mind’ offer

Prajyot Mainkar

Samsung has launched an interest offer – ‘Never Mind’ by which consumers can avail one time replacement of broken screen of selected Samsung phones and tablets within 12 months of purchase by paying `990, at the time of repair. This service will be provided at the authorised Samsung service centre and only phones with broken screen will be covered under the offer. The offer applies to both, phones purchased online or offline. Samsung has clearly quoted that no phones with scratches on the screen or damage due to liquid will be covered under this offer. The offer is applicable only for devices bought between September 21 and October 21. The list of phones that come under this offer are Samsung Note Series (Note 8, Note 5 and Note 5 Dual), S Series (S8+, S8, S7 edge, S7, S6, S6 edge + and S6 edge), A Series (A7 2017, A5 2017, A9 Pro, A7 2016 and A5 2016), C Series (C9 Pro and C7 Pro), J Series ( J7 Pro, J7 Max, J7 Prime, J5 Prime, J7 Nxt, J7 2015, J7 2016, J5 2016, J2 2016 and J2Pro), On Series (On 8, On Max and On Nxt 64GB) and Tablets (Tab S3, S2 Tab A, Tab E and Galaxy J Max).

Intex has launched Aqua Lions 2 in India for `4,599. This phone is the company’s latest addition in the Aqua series with 4G VoLTE support. The phone comes with a 5-inch FWVGA TN display with a screen resolution of 480 pixels x 854 pixels. The phone is powered by 1.3GHz Quad-Core Spreadtrum processor with Mali 400 GPU. The device comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage which can be expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card. The phone runs on Android v7.0 Nougat and has dual SIM capabilities. On the optics front, it has a 5-megapixel rear and front-facing camera. Network features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0 and GPS. The phone packs 2400mAh battery and is available in champagne gold and black colour options.

Micromax has launched Selfie 3 (E460) which comes with a 5-inch Full-HD IPS curved glass display with a screen resolution of 1920 pixels x 1080 pixels. Powered by 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon Mobile Platform coupled with Adreno 505 GPU, this phone has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which can be expanded using a microSD card. It runs on Android v7.0 Nougat edition and supports fingerprint sensor. The phone has a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Network features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS. The phone has a 3000mAh battery, is available in black and blue colours and is priced at `11,999.

Flipkart could rightly be called as India’s leading E-commerce portal as 1.3 million smartphones were sold within the first 20 hours of the category opening for sale. This is a record sale for India’s smartphone market this year both, offline as well as online in a single day. Flipkart also quoted that the numbers are as large as 2 times the number of smartphones it sold in the same time frame during Day 1 of the sale last year. Reports also hinted that Flipkart has managed to sell 3 times the number of smartphones sold by the nearest challenger. Flipkart also shared some interesting statistics of the purchase. It is said that 1 out of 4 who purchased premium smartphone in Day 1 did so with Flipkart’s Buyback Guarantee and over 80 per cent of the entire sale happened in the premium segment. Redmi Note 4 was the highest selling smartphone during the sale and Xiaomi was the people’s brand choice during the Big Billion Day sale.

Lenovo owned Moto launched E4 Plus in India in iron grey and fine gold colours. There is also the option of an Oxford blue colour device available at an offer price of `9,499 on Flipkart. This phone comes with massive 5000mAh battery, runs on Android v7.1.1 Nougat and packs 5.5-inch HD 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1280 pixels x 720 pixels. It is powered by 1.3GHz Quad core MediaTek processor with Mali T720 GPU. The phone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory which can be expanded using microSD slot. It has a 13-megapixel auto-focus rear camera sporting LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has water-repellent coating and a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1 LE and GPS.