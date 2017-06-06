Samiksha wins ‘Mrs Goa 2017’

NT BUZZ

Samiksha Karmalkar Harji from Calangute has been crowned as Mrs Goa 2017 at the grand finale held at Terminal Banquet, Caculo Mall Panaji. The event was conceptualised and curated by Thasveer M Salim, MD Media Waves and eleven ladies from across Goa contested in the grand finale for the crown. The pageant was beautifully choreographed by Newton Dias.

Indu Pinto secured the first runner up title and Priya Vishwas won the second runner up. The winners won the holiday package, gift vouchers from designer boutique Thiana by Karishma Mehta, Baron and The Park, Calangute.

Sub contests results were as follows, Aishwarya Raghav won the Mrs Beautiful Hair; Priya Vishwas won the titles of Mrs Beautiful Smile and Mrs Photogenic; Sucheta Navet won the Perfect Figure and Indu Pinto won the Best Cat Walk.

The first three winners won the entry to the grand finale of Mrs India 2017 pageant to be held in July at Chennai. Mrs Goa 2017 beauty pageant promoted the campaign ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’. Six under privileged girls from Care n Compassion orphanage walked the ramp in the designer wear by students of Government Polytechnic Panaji (GPP).

Contestants walked the ramp in the elegant designs by Supriya Morajkar and Mary and Eliaine. The contest consisted of three rounds: ethnic wear, beach wear and gowns followed by question and answer session.