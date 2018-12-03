Samara Power Solutions launches in Panaji

Team B&C | NT

Goa is seen as a state with untapped potential in solar energy. Samara Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a solar products store opened at the Marao Kenny Complex, Caranzalem, recently. The outlet is the official distributor of Mumbai based, Waaree Energies Pvt. Ltd., and offers the complete range of Waaree products.

Speaking on the store, Ian Misquitta, director, Samara Power, said, “Customers can walk in and experience the many products that we have on offer. They can also expect great after-sales service. I want everybody in Goa to experience the power of an alternate source of energy and to contribute to the environment for the future.”

He said that, the target consumer is everyone with a roof. The sales focus will be on industries and factories that are running huge bills and paying a higher unit per rate. Hotels and residential complexes are also target customers. “Solar is not the future, it is the present,” said Misquitta. Nitin Kapadnis, senior vice president, Waaree Energies, said, “As a number one solar company we are on a mission to open Waaree Power Solutions centers across the country. Our products have electricity generation warranty of around 20-25 years but the same cannot be said about other brands. Therefore, the store will be serving as the official service center for not only our brand but even those installed by other manufacturers.”

The store was inaugurated by Samara Misquitta, daughter of Ian Misquitta and Natasha D’Souza- co-directors of Samara Power Solutions.