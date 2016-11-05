Salvador do Mundo locals up in arms over ‘illegal work’ at Quitala

SALVADOR DO MUNDO: The villagers of Salvador do Mundo are up in arms over the hill cutting being carried out “illegally in a private forest” at Quitala.

The locals said that “no authority has taken any action till date over the illegality.”

A meeting was called on Saturday evening at Quitala to apprise the villagers on ‘the illegal activity.’

A large number of villagers had gathered for the meet. Speaker after speaker informed the villagers about the “grave illegalities are being carried out in the village by a builder, who has purchased a forest land. He is developing the land without having any permissions.”

“Last month an earthmoving machinery was used to level the land, and 74 forest trees were cut in the survey number 265/0 at Quitala,” a speaker said adding, “The matter did not come to light because the work on crematorium was being carried out. The villagers thought trucks and an earthmoving machinery were engaged in the work of the crematorium. The builder took advantage of the situation, and constructed a road in Serula comunidade property bearing a survey no 264 without obtaining a permission. Serula Comunidade matter is still in the High Court.”

“The developer has filed a false counter complaint against three local boys, who were in the forefront of raising objection and bringing the matter to the villagers’ notice. A false police complaint has been filed at the Porvorim police station that the three boys Alex D’Souza, Oriest Silva and Anthony Rebello trespassed into his property,” said another villager.

Addressing the gathering, ex-sarpanch Sanju Naik said that “we should be united. If we do not unite our forest land will be destroyed by the builders. After the Porvorim plateau, the builders’ lobby is now eyeing the Salvador do Mundo plateau. False police complaint has been filed to threaten those raising the issue. We should put our difference aside and fight for our village. The villagers are not against the builder but illegalities will not be tolerated.”

Ex-panchayat member of Socorro Sarvesh Naik said that the destruction of forest land first started in Socorro, and the people kept quite. This builder has taken advantage.”

He brought to the notice of the villagers that Thomas Committee has been given the job of demarcating private forests, and the people should cooperate with it.

Anslem Fernandes, a social worker, from Quitala, said that he is one of the members of the committee on private forest, and added that “we are not against development but destruction of our forest cover will not be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, Alex D’Souza from Quitala, who is one of the accused mentioned in the ‘false complaint’ filed with the Porvorim police, told the media that he had filed a complaint with the administrator of the comunidade and comunidade attorney Agnelo Lobo, but till date no inspection of the site has been carried out by the committee of the comunidade, whose land has been used to construct a road to the property.