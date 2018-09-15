Saligao roundabout crying for attention

NT NETWORK

SALIGAO

Saligao roundabout, on which tourism funds were spent for its beautification, is now crying for attention. Due to its lack of maintenance, it is wearing a look of an utter neglect.

The beautification work of the roundabout, that is located on CHOGM road, was carried out by ex-tourism minister Dilip Parulekar.

As per panchayat, the tourism department should carry out maintenance of the spot and in this regard the Saligao panchayat has sent a letter to the concerned department.

The roundabout is covered with weed, the fountain and ornamental lights there are in a defunct state, while the streetlights around it are also not functioning. Hence, at dusk, the roundabout spot plunges into darkness. A banyan tree has also taken roots near the fountain.

A resident said that apart from lack of maintenance, the area has also become a display spot for cars on sale and so also a spot for abandoning vehicles. He said that fast food kiosks have also come up there and they are doing brisk business in the evening.

Another villager said that since the water outlets have been blocked, the roundabout spot gets waterlogged in the rains.

When asked, sources from Saligao panchayat stated that maintenance of the roundabout is the job of the tourism department and the sarpanch has written to the concerned authorities asking to either carry out maintenance or hand it over to the panchayat for its upkeep.

The residents said that the police need to act on the fast food kiosks as they claimed that they were operating illegally and this was also causing traffic congestion in the evening.