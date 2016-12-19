Saligao robbery, Calangute dacoity cases handed over to crime branch

PANAJI/SALIGAO: Goa police department, on Monday, handed over the Rs 34 lakh Saligao robbery case and the Rs 10 lakh Calangute dacoity case to the Crime Branch.

Crime Branch SP Karthik Kashyap confirmed the developments.

In both the cases, there is alleged involvement of police personnel. In the Rs 10 lakh dacoity case, two police personnel have been arrested while in the Rs 34 lakh case, one police constable has been suspended.

Apart from police personnel, an activist has also been arrested in one of the cases. In both the cases accused robbed new currency notes which businessmen had come to exchange against demonetised currency notes for a certain percentage as commission.

In the 10 lakh robbery case, registered last week, the self proclaimed activist Deepak Gadekar and two police personnel – hawaldar Keshav Naik and police constable Mahendra Mandrekar attached to the Calangute police station were arrested. Both the police personnel have been suspended.

The accused are currently in police custody while the police are on the lookout for two more accused. The incident had occurred on December 1, however, complaint was filed last week by a businessman from Mangalore.

While in the Rs 34 lakh Saligao robbery case, the police are on the lookout for four accused Samir Satardekar from Guirim, Vineet Shet of Ecoxim, Pritesh Mayekar from Ucassaim and Paulo D’Cruz of Taleigao.

FIR has been registered against these four accused.

The incident had occurred on December 12, and a day later the businessman from Kudal-Maharashtra had filed the complaint.

In connection with the case, constable Vikas Naik was suspended as the police suspect that he could be a part of the conspiracy.

Naik was attached to Mapusa police station, however, he was present in Sangolda (Saligao police jurisdiction) where the robbery took place. His role is being probed in the case.