Saligao garbage battle hots up

Lets not make politics of garbage and the attitude of not in my backyard should be stopped, Solid Waste Minister Michael Lobo told villagers opposing Saligao garbage treatment plant. Lobo said garbage of 27 panchayats will be allowed into the plant. But no more panchayats will be allowed to dump garbage. Lobo also directed panchayats to cover their garbage and fit leachate tanks on their trucks.

Saligao villagers have opposed the expansion of Saligao plant and plastic incinerator. On Sunday, villagers along with local MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar stopped garbage trucks entering the plant alleging leachate was leaking out of it and garbage was uncovered. On Monday, Michael Lobo held a meeting with Sarpanchas of 27 panchayats. Michael said expansion of plant is being taken as the amount of garbage now being dumped at the plant is increasing.

