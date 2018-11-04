Salgaocar SC rally to hold Dempo SC in game of two halves

NT NETWORK

DULER

Dempo Sports Club and Salgaocar Sports Club dominated each other in either half and finished their first Goa Professional League match, organised by Goa Football Association (GFA), sharing four goals and a point at Duler stadium on Saturday.

Dempo Sports Club led by two goals till the 54th minute and the turnaround occurred after Salgaocar SC reduced the margin and the lads from Vasco were all over harrowing the Dempo lads with speed. They kept attacking time and again and it was left to Dempo goalkeeper Tyson Caiado to deny Salgaocar return with three points.

Tyson Caiado stood below the Dempo horizontal like a rock. Whatever the Salgaocar lads threw at him he blocked until in the added minute of extra time when Devendra headed in the equaliser.

Salgaocar SC started with four new faces in their starting eleven while Dempo coach Samir Naik played the same outfit that had defeated Velsao SCC.

Dempo SC were way superior to their opponents in the first session with Jessel Carneiro proving to be a thorn to the Salgaocar defense with his neat runs down the flanks and penetrative passes. Jessel set the tone for Salgaocar by opening the scoring when the game was eleven minutes old.

Desmon Pereira made a short pass to Jessel Carneiro who covered some ground and let go a shot from a distance which crashed into the goal.

Velito Cruz had the opportunity to double the lead for Dempo, a few minutes later, when he cut past few opponents to enter the box but his fierce shot missed the target narrowly.

Olan Chandran , who has replaced Shallum Pires in the central defense, was the pick of the evening for keeping the Salgaocar forwards at bay along with Mathew Gonsalves ,Clive Colaco and Naveen Mendes.

Dempo had another opportunity to inflate their lead in the last minutes of the session when Salgaocar custodian Kumar brought down Beevan D’Mello just outside the box but Jessel saw his curling freekick miss the target by a whisker.

Both teams walked in for the lemon break with Dempo leading by a goal.

However, Dempo doubled their lead within four minutes after resuming play in the second session as Jessel made a superb run on the wing and beat Salgaocar keeper with his last touch from inside the box. However, Joaquim Abranches chased the ball that was rolling out and tapped it in for the second goal of the evening.

When it appeared that Dempo were preparing to return home with three points, Salgaocar reduced the margin in the 55th minutes when their striker Ronaldo snatched the ball from Dempo midfielder Desmon and after making a run into the Dempo box unselfishly passed the ball to well-placed Devendra who had to tap it in to reduce the margin for Salgaocar 1-2.

Thereafter, the contest was restricted between the Salgaocar forwards and Dempo SC goalkeeper Tyson.

In few of these, first, Ronaldo brilliantly cut past three defenders in the box and shot on the goal but his strike was superbly pushed for a corner by Tyson. Later, he made a breath-taking save to deny Salgaocar defender Godfrey in a one-on-one situation.

Dempo had a chance to once again restore their two-goal lead in the 77th minute when substitute Surja Hadkonkar found Velito with a curling cross from the right but Salgaocar shot-stopper Kumar made a diving save to limit the damage to his side.

When it looked, Dempo was set to return with three points, Devendra brilliantly headed in, off Sanson Pereira’s perfect cross in the box. (2-2)