Salgaocar outshine UYC Bogmalo; Ave Maria win

CANSAULIM: Salgaocar FC registered a 7-4 win against UYC Bogmalo in the GFA Under-16 League match played at Cansaulim grounds on Saturday.

Playing to their full potential in both the sessions, Salgaocar FC made their intentions known right from the kick-off as they found the mark through Samward Pereira as early as in the 3rd minute from start.

Kenneth D’Costa thereafter came up with two quick goals — in the 4th and 22nd minute – which was followed by Aaron Barreto show as he also completed his brace finding the mark in the 27th and 64th minute. Amaya Kanandekar then scored in the 70th minute and five minutes later Brison Fernandes bulged the nets as Salgaocar FC scored their 7th goal.

UYC Bogmalo did not go down without a fight and were able to score four goals – two through Lakshya Gaude and one each from Stalin Lucas and Jason Mendes.

In another match played at Rosary grounds Navelim, Ave Maria A&WC registered a 2-1 win against Navelim Villagers’ Union.

Ave Maria scored through Ashward Barreto and Haydon Pinto. Navelim Villagers Union pulled one goal back through Aaron Barreto.