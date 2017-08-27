Salgaocar FC outshine FC Bardez

NT NETWORK

DULER

Salgaocar Football Club defeated Football Club De Bardez 2-0 to win the Champions Trophy Charity Match 2017, organised by GFA, at Duler stadium on Sunday.

Salgaocar struck a goal in each session of play.

It was some fine defending by Bardez last line of defence marshalled by Stanley D’Silva and Krishnanath Shirodkar that managed to restrict Salgaocar’s Agnelo Colaco to do any damage upfront.

The match came to live only after half an hour break when the Green Brigade came with repeated raids on the rival citadel.

In the 30th minute a deadly cross from the right flank by Harmanjot Singh was timely cleared by Bardez defender Stanley D’Silva for a corner before Agnelo Colaco could do any damage.

Two minutes later Agnelo Colaco sent a defence-splitting pass to Gilbert Oliveira who cut past a host of rival defenders and chipped the ball past the over rushing Bardez keeper Vivek Gopal, but unluckily the ball rebounded off the horizontal bar.

After Lenny Pereira failed to connect Agnelo’s corner into Bardez goal in the 40th minute, Gilbert Oliveira showed his class as he chested a cross from Harmanjot and superbly lobbed the ball into the far corner of Bardez goal, 1-0.

On crossing ends both the teams came with number of substitutions. Bardez brought in Clinton Niasso and Ronitl Azavedo, while Salgaocar came with three substitutions Cleancio Pinto, Ribhav Sardessai and Samson Pereira.

A minute silence was observed at the start of the second session for the departed soul of referee Kevoy Fernandes.

Salgaocar would have doubled the lead at the very start of the second session but Harmanjot Singh was a bit late to connect Ribhav Sardessai cross.

In the 58th minute Ribhav found Harmanjot Singh on the right flank whose brilliant cross was fisted by Bardez keeper for a corner.

The best chance for Bardez colts came in the 69th minute where Jessel Carneiro saw Lenstan Afonso header from close block by keeper for corner. From the resultant corner Lenston header went just over the post.

The Green Brigade doubled their lead in the 77th minute as Cleancio Pinto collected a pass from Ribhav dribbled past a host of Bardez defenders and latched a left footer from outside the penalty box which crashed into the back of the nylons, 2-0.

Cleancio should have pulled down the curtains for their opponents but he failed to keep his shot inside the goal framework from close after Ribhav had done the spadework.

In the closing stages of the match Bardez keeper blocked a fierce shot from Cleancio.