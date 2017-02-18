Salgaocar FC one foot away from qualifying

NT NETWORK

Salgaocar Football Club is one step away from qualifying in the Goa Zone AIFF U-18 I-League final round. The lads from Vasco scored three against Sporting Clube de Goa on Saturday at Duler but they will have to wait for the outcome of today’s match between Dempo Sports Club and AIFF Academy.

Salgaocar FC scored in the eight minute through a penalty converted by Liston Colaco. They could have added another in the first session. However, it was the Sporting Clube de Goa boys who were denied the opportunity to restore parity by Salgaocar goalkeeper Nora Fernandes.

Nora Fernandes picked the ball well under the Salgaocar horizontal. Three times during the first session he read the flight of the ball and he continued with an impressive display in the second half. But the Salgaocar lads hit back with counter forays and two such opportunities caught the sporting defense on the wrong side of the ball.

In the first leg meeting, Sporting had got the better of their opponents 3-2. At the end of the evening , Salgaocar collected seven points from five matches, while Sporting stays on three points from equal number of matches.

Salgaocar started scoring in the 8th minute when Shawn Noronha was spotted by referee Mario Pereira handling the ball inside the box. Liston Colaco made no mistake to put his team ahead, 1-0.

Salgaocar could have doubled the lead in the 13th minute, when Liston Colaco sent a square pass to unmarked Devendra Murgaonkar, but the latters shot from close travelled into the waiting hands of Sporting keeper Akshat Hadkonkar.

The Flaming Oranje tried to come back into the match in the last quarter of the first session.

In the 36th minute Alston Colaco corner was headed at the goal by Veegan Ferrao to find Salgaocar’s Selwyn Miranda come with a goal line clearance, but Shawn saw his header off the rebound go over the post.

Just two minutes before the breather a long ranger by Princeton Fernandes was swayed by Salgaocar keeper Nora Fernandes for a corner.

On crossing over, in the 53rd minute, Sporting’s Kingslee Fernandes sent a defense splitting pass to Alston Camotio whose strike at the first post was blocked by Salgaocar’s custodian Nora for a corner.

After probing, Salgaocar’s Liston Colaco sent a ball to overlapping Devendra, who managed to beat the Sporting’s off side trap and seeing the keeper advance chipped the ball into the empty goal, but surprisingly the ball rebounded off the post. This happened in the 74th minute.

However, nothing could stop Devendra from scoring as four minutes later, he collected a pass from Liston and placed the ball into the far corner of Sporting goal, 2-0.

The third goal came just three minutes later with skipper Liston Colaco netting his brace off a pass from Devendra, 3-0.