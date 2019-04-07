Salgaocar FC floors Sporting Clube de Goa

NT NETWORK

Nagoa

First half goals by Rui Noronha, Michael Dias and Gaurav Singh Bhandari enabled Salgaocar F C register a fluent 3-0 win against a ten men Sporting Club de Goa in the Hero India sub-junior Youth League match played at Nagoa grounds,Verna on Saturday.

All the goals came in the first half of play with captain Rui finding the mark in the 16th minute, Michael (23rd minute) and Gaurav(34th minute) in the 70 minute regulation time of play.

Despite Sporting Clube de Goa playing with one man down from the 17th minute– after their defender Melcio Coutinho received the marching orders for a second yellow card from referee David Rebello–Salgaocar could not score in the second session, though they had quite a number of chances .

Sporting Clube de Goa started the match in whirlwind fashion and could have gone into the lead in the very 3rd minute when captain Webster De Souza, created a great move from the middle and after finding a gap, sliced the ball on the left flank to striker Diwakar Choudhari who in turn passed the ball with a gentle touch to Franzel Fernandes whose try missed the mark narrowly.

Alerted by this dangerous sounding , Salgacoar F C tightened their defence with the back four led by Hayden Fernandes closing all possible gaps to frustrate the Sporting Clube de Goa strikers who looked with askance at each other instead of gelling well and take the ball forward , to find the mark.

Sporting Clube de Goa had a few chances to take the lead but failed as their strikers looked lethargic and bereft of any ideas once they entered the

box.

As against this, Salgaocar F C strikers knew exactly what their task was in the box and striker Rui and Michael impressed to bulge the nets along with medio Gaurav.

Salgaocar F C went into the lead following a spot kick after a Sporting Clube de Goa defender brought down medio Salgaocar’s medio Joen Simoes inside the box.Referee David pointed to the dreaded spot from where Rui converted with great confidence to beat rival keeper Aman

Chowdhary.

Salgaocar F C buttressed their lead following a long ball inside the rival box which Michael headed strongly, but his header hit the upright and came back into play and with great presence of mind, he once again sent a diving header to the far corner of Sporting Clube de Goa nets.

Salgaocar F C scored their third goal which had beauty wrapped all over it when Michael danced around with the ball inside the rival box and suddenly passed the ball to unmarked Gaurav who sent a stiff grounder to beat Aman under the Sporting Clube de Goa bar.

The second session saw Sporting Clube de Goa demonstrating a lot of resilience and they even came close to finding the mark. But, close was the closest they could come.

At the other end, Salgaocar F C created several goal scoring chances but were unable to beat Sporting Clube de Goa keeper Aman who stood firm along with the back four to keep the Salgaocar strikers at bay .