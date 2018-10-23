Salgaocar FC fight back, tear Bardez FC

NT NETWORK

Salgaocar FC enjoyed possession. Bardez FC struck against the run of play but the superior team walked away winners. This was the story played out when Salgaocar FC came back from a goal down to solidly defeat Bardez FC 3-1 in the Professional League organized by Goa football association (GFA) at Duler stadium on Monday.

Salgaocar is now with six points from two matches while Bardez FC is yet to open their account having suffered two consecutive defeats.

Salgaocar were aided with the presence of Ribhav Sardessai who was absent in the previous encounter due to injury and the presence of the youngsters fortified his teams style of play from the midfield. The quick change of game left the young Bardez FC out of ideas and their rivals enough time to recuperate and hit back.

Bardez FC made three changes in their starting XI with Luis Miranda, Carl D’Souza and Aniket Agarwadekar getting a nod in the plating eleven.

Despite the changes, Salgaocar FC enjoyed the upper hand and had it not been for some valiant save by Bardez FC’s Urgen Pinto, the score line could have been different.

Bardez FC stunned Salgaocar when Dwayne Ticlo scoring in the just before half time. Salgaocar FC came back strongly in the second session and scored three goals through Mackroy Peixoto (71st min), Daniel Gomes (81st min) and Stephen Satarkar (90th min).

Salgaocar dominated in the first 40 minutes of the match but it was the heroics of Bardez goalkeeper Urgen Pintos that allowed them go for the breather with a goal’s cushion.

Before Salgaocar could concede, urgen twice halted Ronaldo Oliveira’s strikes from entering the goal, and minutes later punched away Sanson Pereira’s and Ronaldo’s free kick.

In the 18th minute, a defense splitting pass by Sanson Pereira saw Ribhav Sardessai late in giving finishing touches to the ball.

While Salgaocar did the attacking, Bardez FC scored in the 45th minute.

U- 20 Richard Cardoz sent a low cross just above the 6-yard box which was excellently tapped at the goal by Dwayne Ticlo, who had sneaked past the diving Salgaocar goalkeeper Jason D’Mello, 1-0.

Bardez FC almost doubled their lead in the added time, but this time Cho Lepcha failed to connect Richard Cardoz’s free kick at the far post with the Salgaocar defense and keeper Jason out of place.

Salgaocar looked a different colour in the second session.

In the 54th minute, Chaitan Komarpant sent a defense splitting pass to Samuel Costa but before he could pull the trigger Bardez defender Luis Miranda made a timely clearance.

Once again Bardez keeper Urgen made two of the blue saves as he blocked substitute Denil Rebello’s strike from close and minutes later he once again blocked a fierce strike by Ronaldo.

Salgaocar’s woes ended in the 71st minute when they were awarded a penalty by referee Sharad Naik, after Ronaldo’s strike at the goal was handled by Bardez defender Mobin Rai.

Skipper Mackroy Peixoto stepped forward and scored, 1-1.

The goal was enough to boost the Salgaocar midfield.

In the 81st minute, Daniel Gomes –seeing keeper Urgen upfront– sent a 40-yard shot which dipped into the far corner of the goal.

In the closing stages of the match Stephen Satarkar strike was blocked by keeper Urgen, but Stephen scored in the 90th minute with a neat tap from close to take the score tally to, 3-1.