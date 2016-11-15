Salgaocar FC down Dempo

DULER: Second half goals from Andrus John and Devendra Murgaokar enabled Salgaocar register a 2-0 win over Dempo SC in the GFA U20 league, at Duler stadium on Tuesday.

Salgaocar FC pushed into attack right from the first blow of the whistle and were a constant threat to the Dempo citadel, but failed to put the ball at the back of the net. Dempo were awarded a free kick at the edge of the Salgaocar box, which was unlucky as the strong shot only rattled the cross bar and was safely cleared to avoid any more danger.

The second half again saw the Green Brigades pushing into attack. Wingers Mahesh Naik and Lalit Tariyal charged down the flanks leaving the Dempo players behind. It was in the 59th minute that Devendra Murgaokar sent a perfect through ball for Andrus John who made no mistake in beating the Dempo keeper with a low finish in the bottom corner, 1-0. Mahesh Naik created panic to the Dempo defence with his pace and ability to go past the defenders. Mahesh’s cross in the 78th minute found Devendra Murgaokar who guided his header into the back of the net, 2-0.