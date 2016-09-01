Salgaocar FC appear firm; Sporting with legs in two boats

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT Sports Editor

PANAJI: It is roughly more than two months since Salgaocar FC and Sporting Clube de Goa decided to pull out of the I-League and the latter seems to be on two minds whether to go ahead or stop. “Sporting Clube de Goa and Dempo Sports Club participated in the AFC Club licensing workshop held in Mumbai today. We have not heard from Salgaocar FC,” I-League CEO Sunando Dhar told The Navhind Times.

“Any team wanting to participate in the I-League has to fulfill the AFC Licensing criteria; It is only after they have passed the licensing criteria that the teams are allowed to pay their participation fees. No team can participate without passing the AFC Licensing criteria,” stated Sunando

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had announced on its website that the club licensing packs were sent to all clubs on August 26. “We had a workshop for the clubs in Mumbai today and expect all clubs to meet most criteria by September 22. The financial criteria will have to be met by September 30,” said Sunando.

“The inspections will begin thereafter and the entire exercise is expected to end by the first week of November,” added Sunando.

Salgaocar FC and Sporting Clube de Goa through a press release on June 24 had made public their intent of quitting the I-League in the event of no clear signal from AIFF how the I-League was expected to be merged with the ISL in 2017. On the same day, Dempo Sports Club owner Shrinivas Dempo stated that he was inclined to go along with the two Goan clubs if the situation called for.

AIFF met with the owners of the two clubs in Goa on July 1. The AIFF was represented by vice president Shrinivas Dempo, general secretary Kushal Das and other delegates and the views of the three clubs were conveyed to the AIFF Executive Committee on July 28.

The AIFF, at its executive Committee meeting, decided to discuss the issue with the AFC in December.

With no specific answer from AIFF, in the time frame stipulated by them, Salgaocar FC and Sporting Clube de Goa decided to stick to their decision of withdrawing from the I-League, but continue their participation in other AIFF and Goa Football Association (GFA) tournaments.

When the Durand Cup draw was announced, it became clear that Salgaocar FC was not participating in it. Sporting Clube de Goa and Dempo Sports Club were the only two teams from Goa. The absence of Salgaocar FC from the club licensing workshop in Mumbai today indicates they are serious about quitting the I-League.

“Salgaocar seem to mean business. Sporting Clube de Goa has never won the I-League. They may want to take a last shot for the title,” stated a senior source associated with football in Goa.

“A club in the I-League is entitled for one exemption for not fulfilling the AFC Club Licensing criteria,” stated Sunando when needled whether Salgaocar could still participate in the I-League.