Salgaocar edge Cavelossim

NT NETWORK

AMBELIM

Salgaocar FC came back strongly after brilliant strikes from Liston Colaso and Stephane Bayi to register a 2-1 win against Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim in the GFA’s Goa Professional League match played at Ambelim ground on Thursday.

Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim started the match on a promising note with striker Daulat Dessai providing the lead in the 9th minute of play after he collected a lose ball into the box and without wasting any time let go a dipping shot that had no answer from Salgaocar FC keeper Bruno Colaso.

Salgaocar FC then organised their defence well with Medio Macroy Peixote , Gilbert Oliveira and James Fernandes working in tandem to create a number of moves but everytime the Salgacoar strikers shot at the goal, the Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim keeper Agnelo Colaso came up with smart saves.

Salgaocar FC leveled the score in the 32nd minute of play following a great build up on the right flank when Stephane Bayi playing in the striking position sent a good cross across the box, somewhere near the middle where Liston Colaso on collecting the ball unleashed an angular shot that gave no chance at all to Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim keeper.

Salgaocar FC scored the match winner in the 45th minute through Stephane Bayi whose tricky tap completely hoodwinked the rival keeper. It was a brilliant pass to Stephane by midfielder Brian Mascarenhas. Brian Mascarenhas was in the thick of action for Salgaocar FC in both the sessions of play but his shots just missed the mark narrowly on many occasions.

Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim looked threatening to Salgacoar FC on quite a number of occasions but wayward shooting came in the way of them finding the mark. In both the sessions of play, it was their keeper Agnelo Colaso who rescued the team. Had it not been for his brilliant goalkeeping , Cavelossim could have gone down heavily. They improved their performance by a few notches in the last few minutes of play but could not score the equaliser.

After today’s match Cavellosim has 14 points from nine matches and are placed at fourth position while Salgaocar is placed at fifth position with 12 points from seven matches.