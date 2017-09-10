Salgaocar book semis berth

DULER: After Dempo SC became the first team to make it to the semis on Saturday, it was the turn of their archrivals Salgaocar FC who also booked their place in the last four of the 1st AWES Cup 2017, organised by Goa Football Association and Dempo Sports Club (Jrs), after registering a fluent 3-0 win over Viva Chennai FC at Duler stadium on Sunday.

Salgaocar coach Norbert Gonsalves started with the same squad that had given him a 1-0 victory over FC Goa. At the other end, Viva Chennai FC coach CM Ranjith, having lost 1-2 to FC Goa in their previous game, made two changes and brought in goalkeeper Sherin Stephen and Aneesh P.

For visitors Chennai, it was a massive task to qualify for the semis as they required to win the match but atleast by a two-goal difference. For Salgaocar, it was rather an easy task as a draw would have been enough for them to enter the semis. In the 8th minute Umesh Harijan sent a square pass from outside the penalty box to Gilbert Oliveira whose stiff grounder crashed into the far corner of the goal, beating keeper Sherin Stephen, who was partially blocked by his skipper Balwinder Singh, 1-0.

Salgaocar’s stopper-back Leny Pereira and Joaquim Carvalho gave very little space to Chennai’s foreign signing Cameroon Romeric Nguefang to operate upfront, as a result of which the foreigner showed his frustration and picked up a caution from referee Sharad when he attempted an aerial challenge on Sanson Pereira.

The best chance for Chennai came in the 31st minute to pull a goal, but a blistering left footer from Netto Benny saw Salgaocar keeper Abhijit Das push the ball for a corner with a full stretched diving save.

In a counter attack, four minutes later, the lone Salgaocar striker Agnelo Colaco latched a 30-yard blistering shot which had no reply from the rival keeper as the score read 2-0.

On crossing ends, Viva Chennai showed some transformation where in the 59th minute a right footer from Netto Benny was parried over the post by keeper Abhijit Das. From the resultant corner Romeric corner was smartly headed by Nigerian Andrew Ogwuche which was collected by the keeper.

Another chance went abegging for Chennai, where Romeric proved saviour for Salgaocar as he blocked Anoop’s shot entering the goal.

It was curtains down for the Chennai side where a curling left footer from the right flank by Agnelo Colaco in the 80th minute saw the ball deep into the far corner of the goal, 3-0.