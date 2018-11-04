Sunday , 4 November 2018
Sale of artificially-ripened fruits goes unchecked

November 4, 2018

MARGAO

Papayas sold  in the market are not safe for eating, Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai had said adding, “I eat only homegrown papayas. I don’t eat papayas brought from outside because I cannot swallow carbide early morning. I have stopped eating papayas that  are available  in the market.  The former chief minister late Dr Wilfred D’ Souza had advised me to eat  papaya every  morning.”

Sardesai was addressing South Goa farmers’gathering  in Margao on October 30, which was held to encourage organic farming.

A woman farmer who was among the farmers, soon after the meet, reacted  saying, ”Many people search for cheap fruits and end up eating chemically ripened fruits.  If the politicians and the ministers know that unsafe fruits are being sold in the market,  they  should  take measures to stop the sale and provide safe fruits.”

“The minister is indeed concerned  about his  health. He has  land  to grow fruits and vegetables  and freely  eat them.    If the minister is aware  that the fruits  available in the  Margao markets, or  for that matter in Goa, have carbide content, then he has a  responsible role to play in providing safe fruits  to Goenkars,” said some people from Margao and Fatorda.

Fifteen days back, ‘The Navhind Times,’ had  highlighted in detail how the  fruits, which are ripened using chemical,  are freely sold in the  Margao markets – Gandhi market,  SGPDA  (Fatorda) market,  new market and Pimpal Katta  road.

It has been also observed that fruits, especially,  bananas and papayas,  sold at these markets do not  last long – only 8 to 10 hours.

This daily had also brought to ‘light’ the areas where the fruits are ripened artificially, but none – neither the  authority concerned,  Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) nor the  lone minister from  Salcete  bothered to carry out any checks.

There is an imminent need to put a mechanism in place to keep a check on the sale of the artificially-ripened fruits, said some residents.

The  Margao Municipal Council (MMC) has  permitted 300 handcarts to sell fruits and vegetables,  but sources say that equal number of handcarts are out in the MMC jurisdiction carrying out sale of fruits without a licence.

In  the last  two years, the municipality has not carried out any drive to check for the illegal  handcarts that sell fruits. This is in a way also encouraging the sale of artificially ripened fruits in Margao, said some residents of the town.

The GSHC-supplied fruits  (to its gaddas) also need to be checked as  most of these fruits are brought from  neighouring states to meet the  daily  requirement of the Goans, they said adding, “it is important to know whether  these fruits are also  artificially ripened to make it  presentable  and  attract  customers.”

Managing  director of the Goa State Horticulture  Corporation  Madhav Kelkar,  however,  said that  the  suppliers are strictly  told to sent the naturally ripened fruits to them and that if they are found distributing the chemically-ripened fruits their  contract will be terminated.

