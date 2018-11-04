Sale of artificially-ripened fruits goes unchecked

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Papayas sold in the market are not safe for eating, Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai had said adding, “I eat only homegrown papayas. I don’t eat papayas brought from outside because I cannot swallow carbide early morning. I have stopped eating papayas that are available in the market. The former chief minister late Dr Wilfred D’ Souza had advised me to eat papaya every morning.”

Sardesai was addressing South Goa farmers’gathering in Margao on October 30, which was held to encourage organic farming.

A woman farmer who was among the farmers, soon after the meet, reacted saying, ”Many people search for cheap fruits and end up eating chemically ripened fruits. If the politicians and the ministers know that unsafe fruits are being sold in the market, they should take measures to stop the sale and provide safe fruits.”

“The minister is indeed concerned about his health. He has land to grow fruits and vegetables and freely eat them. If the minister is aware that the fruits available in the Margao markets, or for that matter in Goa, have carbide content, then he has a responsible role to play in providing safe fruits to Goenkars,” said some people from Margao and Fatorda.

Fifteen days back, ‘The Navhind Times,’ had highlighted in detail how the fruits, which are ripened using chemical, are freely sold in the Margao markets – Gandhi market, SGPDA (Fatorda) market, new market and Pimpal Katta road.

It has been also observed that fruits, especially, bananas and papayas, sold at these markets do not last long – only 8 to 10 hours.

This daily had also brought to ‘light’ the areas where the fruits are ripened artificially, but none – neither the authority concerned, Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) nor the lone minister from Salcete bothered to carry out any checks.

There is an imminent need to put a mechanism in place to keep a check on the sale of the artificially-ripened fruits, said some residents.

The Margao Municipal Council (MMC) has permitted 300 handcarts to sell fruits and vegetables, but sources say that equal number of handcarts are out in the MMC jurisdiction carrying out sale of fruits without a licence.

In the last two years, the municipality has not carried out any drive to check for the illegal handcarts that sell fruits. This is in a way also encouraging the sale of artificially ripened fruits in Margao, said some residents of the town.

The GSHC-supplied fruits (to its gaddas) also need to be checked as most of these fruits are brought from neighouring states to meet the daily requirement of the Goans, they said adding, “it is important to know whether these fruits are also artificially ripened to make it presentable and attract customers.”

Managing director of the Goa State Horticulture Corporation Madhav Kelkar, however, said that the suppliers are strictly told to sent the naturally ripened fruits to them and that if they are found distributing the chemically-ripened fruits their contract will be terminated.