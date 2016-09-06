Salcete VPs tread with caution on notification over token house numbers

NT NETWORK

Salcete panchayats are treading with caution over a fresh notification passed by the government to issue token house numbers to illegal houses. Fearing implications, many panchayats have written back to the government seeking clarifications.

It may be recalled that the government has passed the Bill for regularisation of illegal structures on government as well as comunidade and private land while regularisation on private land requires NOC from the landlord.

A panchayat secretary, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that two notifications will only encourage illegal constructions and the panchayats will not be able to act in any way as the government has virtually shielded those carrying out illegal constructions.

He said as per the new notification, the panchayats have to maintain a separate register and can issue token house numbers and collect house tax; however, the notification leaves the panchayats with no ‘authority’ to act on illegal constructions.

A sarpanch, again requesting anonymity, said that “we have received the notification, but have decided to write back to the department seeking clarification while others are yet to take a call on the notification as the same is yet to be placed before the panchayat meeting.”

Another sarpanch said that “the notification could have a long-term effect in villages which are fighting against illegal constructions.”

Former sarpanch of Dramapur-Sirlim panchayat Dominic Noronha said the panchayat has kept the notification on hold as “we need to study it.” He said the notification overwrites the TCP and Panchayati Raj Act.