Salcete VPs burning midnight oil to finalise projects under coastal plan

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Coastal village panchayats in Salcete are busy finalising the projects they would like to see in their villages as part of the tourism department’s coastal circuit development plan.

The Tourism Minister had earlier this week held meetings with representatives of coastal village panchayats to chalk out infrastructure development projects under the central government’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

Most villages have asked the tourism department to install basic infrastructure like mobile toilets and showering facilities, proper lighting on beaches and better signage for tourists visiting the beaches.

In Cavelossim, sarpanch Dionizio Dias said, “On priority we need toilets and showering facilities for tourists. We have also put a proposal to install two high masts to provide light at the two main access areas to the beach.”

The Varca panchayat has to take care of four beaches including Varca Pedda, Pedda Dumodem, 1st Fatrade (that lies on the border of Fatrade and Cavelossim) and 2nd Fatrade, and much like Cavelossim also has toilets and lighting in its major proposals.

They also intend to place gazebos for senior citizens, beautification projects that allow for gardens and parks and permanent facilities for underground cabling and water connections to shacks.

In addition, these two panchayats are also mooting increase in the number of shacks they can hold. Cavelossim aims to put up at least 17 shacks on its beach stretch while Varca intends to increase it to at least 12.

“At the moment, only nine shacks are allotted in Varca. But we want more tourists to visit our beaches and increasing the number of shacks to at least 12 will certainly help,” said Varca sarpanch Roland Fernandes.

Meanwhile, in Benaulim, sarpanch Diella Pereira said suggestions on what to be included in the plan will be taken up at the gram sabha to be held this Sunday. She said, “Toilets, changing rooms, installing an information centre and better signage are already in the proposal. We will include more of the people’s suggestion after this Sunday’s ordinary gram sabha.”

The tourism department has called for an inspection of the coastal area of South Goa on September 14 to identify land and requirements in each village. Goa has received Rs 200 crore from the central government under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme and intends to take up the work in two phases.