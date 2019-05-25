Salcete stands by Congress in Lok Sabha polls

ROQUE DIAS | NT

Margao: The Catholic-dominated Salcete taluka has always stood by the Congress party during the elections and this Lok Sabha election was no different.

The statistics of the last two Lok Sabha elections of 2009 and 2014 endorse the fact that Salcete has provided Congress candidate a sizeable lead.

The Congress candidate Francisco Sardinha, who defeated BJP’s Narendra Sawaikar, had secured 59,109 votes from Salcete, of the total 1, 27, 494 votes in 2009 and the lead for the party was of 27,474.

There was a surge in votes for Congress in Salcete in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Its candidate Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco had polled 83,928 votes in Salcete, of the total votes of 1,66,446, and the lead in Salcete taluka for the Congress candidate was 29,190 votes; however, the BJP candidate had defeated the Congress candidate then.

Interestingly, the BJP candidate Narendra Sawaikar won the election, avenging the 2009 defeat, but he failed to score over the Congress candidate in Salcete. Sawaikar got a total of 54, 738 votes as against 83,928 votes secured by Congress candidate in Salcete.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the pattern of Salcete voting proved that it had rallied behind the Congress party, sidelining the sitting MP Sawaikar.

Congress candidate Francisco Sardinha, who has won the South Goa parliamentary seat, managed to get 84,313 votes from the party bastion Salcete, while the sitting MP of BJP secured 45,109 votes. The lead of the Congress candidate this time is 39,204 from Salcete, which perhaps helped him to make up for the vote gap in the BJP strongholds.

From Nuvem constituency, Congress secured 8956 votes in 2009, 12,918 in 2014 and 14,540 in 2019. The BJP increased its vote count from 1524 in 2009 to 5321 in 2014, when Francisco Xavier Pacheco was the legislator of Nuvem and had lent support to the BJP. The tally, however, went down in 2019 to 2525 votes.

In Curtorim constituency, the Congress candidate, who happened to be the local leader -Francisco Sardinha got 7978 votes in 2009. The number shot up to 12,354 in 2014 and increased further to 13,591 in 2019. On the other hand, the BJP which started well in opposition constituency in 2009 with 4169 votes, increased its tally to 5298 in 2014. The vote count went down however in 2019 by 53 in 2019.

Further, Margao gave 8247 votes to Congress in 2009, that number increased to 9070 in 2014 and 11082 in 2019. Margao MLA and former Congress chief minister Digambar Kamat was the campaign chief for the party candidate.

The coastal village of Benaulim, which gave 6291 votes in 2009 to Congress, increased it to 9491 in 2014. There was an unexpected jump in the number of votes to 13,120 in 2019 and this could be for the Caitu factor, who joined the Congress and the ‘silent impact’ of the legislator Churchill Alemao. The Navelim constituency gave Congress 4909 votes in 2009 and 8622 in 2014. The votes in 2019 for Congress were 11353.

In Cuncolim, the Congress gained 7018 votes in 2009, 9132 in 2014 and 10,058 in 2014. Velim constituency, represented by Filipe Neri Rodrigues, always gave a marginal lead to Congress compared to other constituencies. In 2009, the vote count of Velim was 9601. It increased to 13,064 in 2014 and 14413 in 2019.

In Fatorda, Congress polled 6109 votes in 2009 and 9277 in 2014. This time, the Congress got a little more, that is 10696 votes, this is despite the fact that the local legislator and Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijay Sardesai had appealed to vote for BJP.

Narendra Sawaikar won in 2014 with a sizable vote increase in Salcete and that perhaps due to charisma of late Manohar

Parrikar.