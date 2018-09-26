Salcete police fail to get single conviction in matka gambling

Joao Souza M | NT

MARGAO

Ironic but true, the five police stations in Salcete are yet to convict a single person despite booking a total of 110 cases of matka gambling till September.

The news comes at a time when the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jaspal Singh has directed the South Goa Superintendent of Police Arvind Gawas to crack down on gambling.

However, matka gambling continues to thrive in Salcete despite the state government forming a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate matka gambling.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said that earlier there used to be quite a few convictions however there have been no convictions of late as the financial cost to prove matka gambling in court beyond reasonable doubt is too high.

He said the amounts collected in raids is quite less while the chits have to be sent to handwriting experts to prove that the accused has written the chits.

He said that the cost makes it unviable to further investigate the cases hence there are no convictions.

Another senior official, who did not want to be named, said the police have no data on the operation of the madka operators as the department has not carried out any survey to map the matka operations.

It may be recalled that in June, a division bench of the High Court of Bombay in Goa, had directed the government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with an officer of the rank of IPS to probe matka operations after pointing out that the speed of the investigation was slow.

A petition was filed in 2016, alleging rampant illegal gambling (matka) in the form of organised crime. He also alleged a nexus between police, press (which used to publish matka numbers), and politicians for supporting matka gambling.

As per the data available, just 110 cases have been booked since January with Margao police station topping the list with 38 cases while Colva and Fatorda police have registered 22 and 20 cases respectively while Cuncolim and Maina-Cutorim police station managed just 15 cases each.

Following directions from the IGP, six cases were booked by Margao, Colva and Fatorda police.

Meanwhile, South Goa SP Gawas has said that following the directions from the IGP, he has asked all police station in-charges across South Goa to crack down on matka operators. He said that raids will be carried out from time to time adding that a report on the raids will be sent to the police headquarters regularly.