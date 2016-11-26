Salcete panchayats unaware of Centre’s solar power initiative

NT NETWORK

NAVELIM

The Union government’s ambitious project to switch over to renewable energy through solar power projects is finding no favour with Salcete panchayats in South Goa, as the local governing bodies are saying they are unaware of the scheme even as the Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA) says it is not receiving sufficient support from the state government departments.

A survey carried out by this daily reveals that barring the Velim panchayat, which held a public awareness programme on solar energy, other panchayats in the taluka are not even aware of any such scheme to promote this form of energy in villages. The sarpanchas are claiming that they have not received any notification about the scheme either from the directorate of panchayats or the block development officer (BDO).

On the other hand, highly placed sources in GEDA, Saligao, requesting anonymity, said that the agency is doing its bit to promote solar energy in the state but is not getting any response from the local bodies. The source said that no panchayat is coming forward and there is no support from the BDO despite a person being posted every week at the office. The source said that GEDA has so far carried out over 100 awareness programmes across the state. However, in Salcete, only one programme has been conducted, by the Velim panchayat, while there has been no communication with the other panchayats.

Cavelossim sarpanch Viola Costa said, “I am not aware of any solar energy scheme launched by the government as we have not received any communication thus far. Secondly, it will be difficult for the panchayat to take up any solar project in the village due to lack of space, as the present premises is slated to be demolished and reconstructed.” The story is no different in other panchayats in the taluka with all of them claiming that they are not aware of the government’s solar energy project and the steps that have to be taken.

Velim sarpanch Melvyn Sanches said, “We carried out the solar energy awareness programme through GEDA and it was well received by over 150 villagers. However, the awareness drive was carried out as an initiative of the village panchayat. We did not receive any communication from the government in this regard.”

South Goa Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar said all efforts will be made to promote solar energy, especially in the rural areas. He said under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds, two projects have been proposed for South Goa. “However, we need more participation. I will be taking up the matter personally,” he said and added that the panchayats should come forward with proposals, which have to be routed through GEDA.

Sawaikar said the major problem is with people having apprehensions regarding solar energy and these need to be addressed. “It is my humble appeal to the village panchayats to come forward with projects on solar energy as there are long-term benefits involved and it is a clean and renewable form of energy,” he said.