Salcete liquor traders call for unity

MARGAO: Calling for unity, hundreds of Salcete liquor traders, on Friday, demanded with the state government to file a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking one year’s time, and amend the Goa Excise Act, thereby rescuing them from the apex court order, with the formulation a special excise policy.

The apex court has ordered ban on the sale of liquor within 500 mts of the state and national highways from March 31. This order has panicked the liquor traders across the state.

“We hope the new government will come to our rescue. We demand that the state government should promulgate an ordinance and help us. The government can protect the livelihood of hundreds of liquor traders by amending the Goa Excise Rules and formulating a policy. If nothing happens, we will have to block the highways, and for that we need the support of the unaffected people too,” said Dattaprasad Naik, president of the Goa Liquor Traders Association, after an hour-long meeting.

Naik said that the three different associations of the liquor traders would be merged, and Goa State Highway Affected Vendors Association will be formed to present the case of the liquor traders.

Advocate Amit Palekar, while guiding the liquor traders, during the meeting, said that “there are two options now left with them. The first option is to demand with the state government to file a review petition before the Supreme Court and seek time. The second option is that the government should promulgate an ordinance. But this can happen only after March 18, with the formation of the new government,”he said adding individually approaching the apex court would weaken the case.

Following a query by a trader, Palekar said that the liquor traders have to accept the notices if issued by the Excise Commissioner on non-renewal of licences, “but the notices can be challenged in the High Court.”

He pointed out that there has to be clarity on the interpretation of the Supreme Court order.

“We read (in the newspapers) that the Excise Commissioner Menino D’Souza is to implement the SC order. He has stated that it is applicable to all liquor sellers, while the Advocate General is of different and contradictory opinion,” he added.

He further said the state government needs to highlight the case of Goans as a special case, and pray for referring the case to a bigger bench.

The meeting witnessed some difference of opinion, and this angered the traders who took the lead in taking up the cause.

“The denotification of the state highways is not an absolute solution,”Palekar said when a liquor trader asked him about the denotification of the highways.

Most of the affected liquor traders from Salcete attended the meeting.

Naik said as per the state survey, ninety per cent of the Margao town bars and restaurants will be affected due to the Supreme Court order.