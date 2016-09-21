Salcete FC overpower Rossman Cruz 9-0

NT NETWORK

FATORDA/ CANDOLIM

Salcete FC, Benfica Youth Club, Candolim Sports Club, St Anthony’s Marna and Quitula SC secured wins in their respective matches of the GFA under 14 football league matches played on Wednesday.

Salcete Football Club outclassed Rossman Cruz SC, Nagoa-Verna 9-0 at astro turf ground Fatorda.

Clifford Costa scored a hattrick for Salcete FC, while D Viegas scored a brace. The other goals for Salcete FC were scored by Steward Costa, Arron Costa, Macborn Fernandes and H Fernandes.

In another match played at Velsao ground, Benfica YC defeated Betalbatim Sporting 3-0 to collect full points. Benfica YC opened their account in the 2nd minute through Shivam, while Arjit (22nd minute) and Rahul (70th minute) scored the other two goals to round of the tally.

Meanwhile, Candolim SC scored a hard fought 2-1 win over Valankani Morjim, at Candolim grounds.

Yash Salgaocar put Valankani in the lead in the 8th minute. Crossing over Candolim SC played an aggressive offence, and found the equaliser in the 45th minute through Ashish Sutan while Sebastian Gonsalves scored the match winning goal for Candolim in the 59th minute.

At Morjim ground, St Anthony’s Marna hammered Arpora Sporting 6-0. Joshua D’Souza(2 goals), Aryan Vaingankar(3 goals) and Diyyan Ararrodcar (1 goal) scored for the winners.

Meanwhile, Quitula SC edged past St Christopher, Thivim 2-0, at Quitula ground. The goals were scored by Krrish Narayan and Fraizer Fernandes.