Salcete, Bardez top list of corruption plaints against panchayat secretaries

PANAJI: The directorate of panchayats has received as many as 146 complaints from the general public against village panchayat secretaries in different blocks in the state, with the Salcete and Bardez blocks topping the complaint list in south Goa and north Goa with 49 and 37 complaints, respectively.

The complaints received are regarding alleged corruption, harassment and non- availability in the panchayat office during work hours. The complaints were received by the directorate of panchayats for the period between 2014 and 2016.

Tiswadi block with 19 complaints and Mormugao block with 13 complaints are placed third and fourth, respectively on the chart while Dharbandora and Quepem blocks are at the bottom with the least number of complaints against the topmost official of the self-governing body, reveals the data available with the directorate of panchayats.

“Corruption, harassment and non-availability are quite common complaints. Secretary’s arrogance and approach towards public are unacceptable. Most of them are backed by influential politicians, so they feel they can do anything they like and cause hardships to common man,” said an official of the department.

He said that at the department level issuing warnings, memorandums, suspension and stopping of increments are the maximum punishment given if the allegations and charges framed against the secretaries are proven in the inquiry carried out by the vigilance section and the director of panchayats.

The official said that the credibility of the panchayats decreases with secretaries getting involved in corruption and other malpractices, as a secretary’s role is crucial in a panchayat.

“Most of the panchayat officials neither have knowledge of laws nor experience of a government setup, so at that moment the job of secretary becomes vital so as to implement the right laws at the right time and if the secretaries themselves engage in malpractices, then what will be the outcome,” he questioned.

During the recently held first-ever interaction session with the sarpanchas, deputy sarpanchas and panchas of 186 panchayats in the state, Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho had ruled out a common cadre for secretaries and other staff and instead assured to revise a mechanism and find a solution to issues of corruption, harassment etc.

As Godinho has announced that the Panchayati Raj Act will be amended by the state government for which he has invited suggestions and inputs, it would be interesting to know whether the government would make some provisions to tackle and address these issues related to the general public.